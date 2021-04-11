President al-Assad accepts credentials of new Ambassadors of Mauritania, Argentina

President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday accepted credentials of Ahmadu Adi Muhammad al-Radhi as the Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Mauritania, and credentials of Sebastian Zavala as Ambassador of the Republic of Argentina to the Syrian Arab Republic

Later, President al-Assad received the new Ambassadors separately and wished them success in their diplomatic missions

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faysal Mikdad, and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Mansour Azzam, attended the ceremony of receiving credentials

The two ambassadors were received and bid farewell according to usual diplomatic ceremonies