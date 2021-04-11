First Syrian Airlines flight arrives in Russia after coronavirus hiatus

First flight of the Syrian Airlines from Damascus International Airport arrived in Russian Vnukovo Airport on Sunday, as the Syrian Airlines resumed its flights to Russia amid health measures that ensure safe transportation for passengers

Director of the ground operations at the Syrian Airlines, Wael al-Hadiri, said in a statement to SANA that the first flight has left Damascus International Airport on Sunday to Russian Vnukovo Airport to signify the resumption of air transport between the two countries after months’ hiatus due to the Corona pandemic

Al-Hadiri indicated that the flight is scheduled to arrive in Russia and return this evening to Damascus International Airport at 8:40 p.m

Al-Hadiri pointed out that a weekly flight will be run from Damascus International Airport to Russia, taking into account all preventive measures to deal with the Corona epidemic, indicating all preventive and safety measures have been implemented at Damascus International Airport, including sterilization, wearing masks and place distancing

On the 25th of last month, Moscow announced resumption of civil air transport for passengers with a number of countries, including Syria, starting from current month