Health Ministry: 110 new coronavirus cases registered, 115 patients recover, 8 passed away

Health Ministry announced Saturday that 110 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Syria, while 115 coronavirus patients recovered, and 8 passed away

In a statement to SANA, the Ministry said that the total number of coronavirus cases recorded in Syria has reached up to 20,118 till now, of which 13,895 patients recovered, while 1,368 passed away

The first coronavirus case recorded in the country on March 22nd last year to a person who came from abroad, while the first fatality was recorded on 29th of the same month