Third international conference on Digital Transformation continues activities on second day

The third international conference on Digital transformation “ Digitech” continued its activities on the second day at Conferences’ Palace in Damascus, ,held under the title “Syria and the digital transformation, Opportunities and Challenges,” with participation of Arab and foreign economic and scientific activities

Over the course of three sessions, the participants will discuss several axes on the transformation towards a digital economy between reality, challenges and open data and their economic and social impacts and leading the digital transformation strategically, electronic payment as a cornerstone of transformation, monetary and banking policy, the availability of dimensions of digital transformation culture at Syrian organizations and electronic commerce and its role in supporting the national economy and the Indicators of the telecommunications’ sector in Syria

In a statement to SANA, Minister of Communications and Technology, Iyad Al-Khatib, said that participants in the conference will discuss on the second day issues related to digital transformation and similar experiences in neighboring countries and the best experiences in payment and its role in supporting tax revenues and limiting the currency crisis and monetary hoarding

Activities of the second day also include an exhibition for Distinction and Creativity Agency entitled “Inventors and Distinguished People from Syria