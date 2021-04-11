US occupation brings in logistic equipment and weapons to its illegitimate bases in Hasaka countryside

US occupation forces continued to reinforce their bases on Syrian territories، bringing in a convoy laden with equipment, logistic supplies and weapons to Kharab al-Jeer military Airport in Hasaka countryside

Local sources in Rmelan al-Basha village told SANA that a convoy of US occupation forces consisting of 59 vehicles of refrigerators, tankers loaded with military containers and new military vehicles of Hummer entered from northern Iraq and headed for Kharab al-Jeer in Malikiyah region in Hasaka northern countryside

The sources added that the convoy was accompanied by a number of Hummer cars and guards affiliated to QSD militia