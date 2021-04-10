Ministry of Petroleum : Banyas refinery returns to work

Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced on Saturday that Banyas refinery returned to work in light of the availability of crude oil

Director general of the refinery, Mahmoud Qassem, said in a statement to SANA that the refinery has returned to work after one-month hiatus because of the lack of crude oil, adding the refinery is operating with good production capacity and producing all oil derivatives

Qassem indicated that the citizen will soon notice an improvement in the quantities of oil derivatives in the country