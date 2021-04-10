US occupation removes logistic reinforcements and weapons from Iraq to al-Shaddadi in Hasaka countryside

US occupation forces removed equipment, weapons and logistic materials through helicopters from Iraqi lands towards their base in the city of Al-Shaddadi in southern countryside of Hasaka

Special sources told SANA that a helicopter of US occupation forces, coming from Iraq, removed containers that include logistic materials, weapons, ammunition and medical supplies to their base in al- Shaddadi city in Hasaka countryside

The sources added that the containers were later removed through several military vehicles to private warehouses amid heavy guard

Meanwhile, the US occupation forces took out a new convoy of vehicles, tanks and trucks from their bases in Syrian al-Jazeera to Iraqi territories

Local sources told SANA that US occupation forces brought out at dawn a convoy consisting of 18 vehicles of tanks, refrigerators, tankers to Iraq via al-Walid illegitimate crossing