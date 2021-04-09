Syria.Millenium

Health Ministry: 125 New Coronavirus Cases Recorded, 114 Patients Recover, 8 Pass Away

The Health Ministry announced on Friday  that 125 new coronavirus cases were recorded, adding that 114 coronavirus patients recovered, and 8 others passed away

In a statement, the Ministry added that the total number of the coronavirus cases recorded in Syria has reached up to 20008 till now, of which 137806 have recovered, while 1360 have passed away

The first coronavirus case was registered in Syria on March 22nd last year in a person who came abroad, while the first fatality was recorded on the 29th of the same month

