With Arab and foreign participation, activities of International Conference on Digital Transformation kick off

Activities of the third round of International Conference on Digital Transformation started on Friday under the title “Syria and Digital Transformation … Opportunities and Challenges” with participation of a number of economic and social activities from Arab and foreign countries at Conferences Palace in Damascus

The conference, which will last until April 11th, aims to find opportunities for investment and success, identify obstacles of the host country in the field of digital transformation

The first round of the International Conference on Digital Transformation was held in the UAE in 2017 and the second was in Egypt in 2018