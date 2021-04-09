Syria.Millenium

An attack targets QSD militia in al-Shuhail in Deir Ezzor countryside

A number of US-backed QSD militia were wounded in an attack against one of its dens in the town of al-Shuhail in of Deir Ezzor countryside, which is witnessing popular anger after the militia forces seized a number of citizens’ homes in town

Local sources told SANA that militants on motorcycles targeted a den of QSD militia, which it established in al -Shabaka school in town of Al-Shuhail in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor

The attack left injuries among the militia, which immediately brought military reinforcements to the area

قد يعجبك ايضا
Syria.Millenium

With Arab and foreign participation, activities of International Conference on…

Syria.Millenium

American Massachusetts Peace Action calls on US troops to end occupation of Syrian…

Syria.Millenium

Israeli occupation forces arrest seven Palestinians in the West Bank

Syria.Millenium

Health Ministry: 122 New Coronavirus Cases Recorded, 117 Patients Recover, 10 Pass…