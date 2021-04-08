Syria.Millenium

Health Ministry: 122 New Coronavirus Cases Recorded, 117 Patients Recover, 10 Pass Away

The Health Ministry announced on Thursday that 122 new coronavirus cases were recorded, adding that 117 coronavirus patients recovered, and 10 others passed away

In a statement, the Ministry added that the total number of the coronavirus cases recorded in Syria has reached up to 19,883 till now, of which 13,666 have recovered, while 1,352 have passed away

The first coronavirus case was registered in Syria on March 22nd last year in a person who came abroad, while the first fatality was recorded on the 29th of the same month

 

 

قد يعجبك ايضا
Syria.Millenium

President al-Assad receives Lavrentiev: intensifying bilateral work to ease impacts…

Syria.Millenium

Syria calls for removing western coercive measures which target its citizens in their…

Syria.Millenium

Syria calls on Security Council to take swift measures, prevent repetition of Israeli…

Syria.Millenium

Information Minister launches al-Ansari TV & Radio Station in Aleppo