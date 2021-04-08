Health Ministry: 122 New Coronavirus Cases Recorded, 117 Patients Recover, 10 Pass Away

The Health Ministry announced on Thursday that 122 new coronavirus cases were recorded, adding that 117 coronavirus patients recovered, and 10 others passed away

In a statement, the Ministry added that the total number of the coronavirus cases recorded in Syria has reached up to 19,883 till now, of which 13,666 have recovered, while 1,352 have passed away

The first coronavirus case was registered in Syria on March 22nd last year in a person who came abroad, while the first fatality was recorded on the 29th of the same month