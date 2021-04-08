Syria calls for removing western coercive measures which target its citizens in their basic needs

Syria has called for removing Western unilateral, coercive measures imposed on the Syrian people that target their basic needs and affect the capability of different main service and economic sectors in performing their duties effectively

“The terrorist war which has been waged on Syria during the latest years left huge impacts on different aspects of the Syrians’ life,” Syria’s permanent representative to the UN, Bassam Sabbagh, said in a statement to Security council in a session about “Measures regarding Mines

Sabbagh added that despite liberation of wide areas of Syrian territories from terrorism, the danger still targets the souls of Syrians due to the existence of remnants of terrorist organizations in some regions, and the existence of wide regions planted with different kinds of mines and explosive devices, which claim the lives of thousands of innocents, including women and children

He clarified that Syria has cooperated with UN agencies like UNICEF and UNMAS, but the field active work to dismantle mines remained less than the aspired-for level due to the big obstacles resulted by western countries which connect any assistance in this domain to political provisions that don’t suit the humanitarian feature of dismantling mines