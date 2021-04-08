Information Minister launches al-Ansari TV & Radio Station in Aleppo

Minister of Information, Imad Sara, launched on Thursday al-Ansari TV &Radio station in Aleppo

The station broadcasts five TV channels and a number of Syrian radio stations on FM after its rehabilitation and mending the damages that affected it by acts of terrorism

Minister Sara, in a press statement to journalists, stressed the importance of rehabilitating and mending the station which is considered as one of five transmitting stations that came under systematic sabotage by the terrorist organizations

He appreciated efforts of national cadres, including the engineers and technicians at the General Establishment of Radio & TV, who were able to re-operate the station and put it in service and make Aleppo citizens watch 5 TV stations 24/24 hours