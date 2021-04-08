Tribes of Qamishli set up” Homeland Tent” in support of presidential entitlement

Citizens of Qamishli southern countryside set up on Thursday “Homeland tent” in Haj Badr village in support of the presidential entitlement and in rejection of the US and Turkish occupations and their unfaithful tools

In a statement to SANA reporter, Sheikh of Arab Taie tribe, Muhammad al-Faris, affirmed that citizens of Syrian al-Jazeera are united with the Syrian Arab Army to expel the US and Turkish occupations, adding that the tribes renew their confidence in the wise leadership of President Bashar al-Assad who has not abandoned his people during the crisis

Participants in the event stressed that the only way to get rid of repercussions of the aggressive war and putting an end to it is to expel the US and Turkish occupations