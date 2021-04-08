Israeli occupation troops arrest three Palestinians in the West Bank
Israeli occupation troops on Thursday arrested three Palestinians in several areas in the West Bank
Wafa News Agency stated that the occupation forces stormed Beit Furik town east of Nablus, al-Dheisheh camp south of Bethlehem and Abu Dis town southeast of occupied Jerusalem, and raided the Palestinians’ houses and arrested three Palestinians
On Wednesday, occupation forces arrested 21 Palestinians in various areas in the West Bank