Health Ministry: 120 New Coronavirus Cases Recorded, 115 Patients Recover, 10 Pass Away

 The Health Ministry announced on Wednesday  that 115 new coronavirus cases were recorded, adding that 118 coronavirus patients recovered, and 9 others passed away

In a statement, the Ministry added that the total number of the coronavirus cases recorded in Syria has reached up to 19,761 till now, of which 13,549 have recovered, while 1,342 have passed away

The first coronavirus case was registered in Syria on March 22nd last year in a person who came abroad, while the first fatality was recorded on the 29th of the same month

