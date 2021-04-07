Mrs. Asma al-Assad discusses with charitable associations means of regulating assistance efforts for needy citizens

Mrs. Asma al-Assad met on Wednesday a number of officials at charitable societies and humanitarian institutions and heads of chambers of commerce and industry from all provinces to discuss organizing support and assistance efforts for people in need

Talks during the meeting dealt with means of benefiting from the work of all charitable and humanitarian initiatives in order to reach various needy people in all Syrian regions, particularly in light of the difficult livelihood conditions and the approach of the holy month of Ramadan

“The aim of this meeting is to make use of the expertise existed at different societies and associations which are active in this domain to collect, coordinate and regulate their efforts and offer assistance to the largest number of Syrians,” Mrs. Asma al-Assad said

She called for putting suitable mechanisms of coordination in a way to invest available technical potentials and use resources in a best way, adding that one of those mechanisms is the establishment of an electronic national platform to be as direct and transparent connection chain between donor sides, from one point, and the societies and institutions concerned, from another

Mrs. Asma al-Assad said that this cooperative platform is not new, but it depends on a wide basis of data about the societies and their tasks

She considered that the Syrians are naturally disposed for the good-work, adding that solidarity and strength to which the Syrian social structure is characterized is the reason behind targeting it since the first day of the war on Syria