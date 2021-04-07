Syria.Millenium

A civilian martyred, another injured in blast of a landmine left behind by Daesh terrorists, west Palmyra

 A civilian was martyred and another was injured in blast of a landmine, left behind by Daesh terrorist organization, while they were collecting truffles in al-Mask area on Jabal Shaer road, northwest of Palmyra

Director of General Authority for Palmyra National Hospital, Dr. Walid Odeh, said in a statement to SANA reporter that the explosion of the landmine claimed the life of a civilian and wounded another

قد يعجبك ايضا
Syria.Millenium

Mrs. Asma al-Assad discusses with charitable associations means of regulating…

Syria.Millenium

Turkish regime and “Jabhat-al-Nusra” partners in terrorism and aggression on Syria

Syria.Millenium

MOSCOW: OPCW must not become a tool for punishing states through baseless allegations

Syria.Millenium

Director of al-Zabadani Hospital: Stable number of coronavirus cases is not…