A civilian martyred, another injured in blast of a landmine left behind by Daesh terrorists, west Palmyra

A civilian was martyred and another was injured in blast of a landmine, left behind by Daesh terrorist organization, while they were collecting truffles in al-Mask area on Jabal Shaer road, northwest of Palmyra

Director of General Authority for Palmyra National Hospital, Dr. Walid Odeh, said in a statement to SANA reporter that the explosion of the landmine claimed the life of a civilian and wounded another