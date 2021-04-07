Turkish regime and “Jabhat-al-Nusra” partners in terrorism and aggression on Syria

A partnership in the Syrian bloodshed” is a prominent feature that links Turkish regime to the terrorist organization of “Jabhat-al-Nusra” that meets with the black targets of Washington and the West in Syria.

Nicholas Heras, Senior analyst and head of “the authoritarian program” at the American Institute of New Lines for Strategy and Policy, told Turkish website of Ahval that “Jabhat- al-Nusra, which calls itself “Tahrir al-Sham”, cannot survive in Syria’s Idleb without the Turkish support

“A relation of Solidarity” between the terrorist organization and the Turkish regime, as described by Heras the tie between the two sides, saying “this organization is a source of power for Turkey “

Meanwhile, Professor Joshua Landis, Director of the Center for Middle East Studies at the American University of Oklahoma, says in the a report published by a Turkish website that Erdogan regime has given the green light to Jabhat al-Nusra and its terrorist leader, Abu Mohammad al-Julani, to dominate large areas in Idlib governorate after he reached a conclusion that other terrorist organizations In Idleb can’t stand in the face of Jabhat al-Nusra

For his part,Kyle Orton, an independent Middle East analyst, affirms that Turkey wants Jabhat al-Nusra to remain in Idleb, adding that Turkey practice hypocrisy during Astana talks, as it alleges that it wants to eliminate terrorist organizations there, but it does not really fulfill its obligations in terms of eliminating terrorists