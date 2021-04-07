MOSCOW: OPCW must not become a tool for punishing states through baseless allegations

Russia’s deputy representative at UN Security Council, Dmitry Poliansky, stressed that the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons or any other international organization should not turn into a tool to punish countries that contradict Western policies through proposing baseless allegations about using chemical weapons

“Any country can end up into the situation to which Syria has reached if the Westerners decide to use the chemical weapons file as a pressure,” Poliansky said during a Security Council session, adding that

He affirmed that the largest part of evidence on direct forgery, manipulation and internal violations at OPCW regarding the chemical file in Syria reached a critical degree, which are blatant violations during the investigations into the allegations of the use of chemical weapons in Khan Shaykhun, April 2017, and Duma in April 2018

Poliansky said that testimonies of previous employees at the organization have proven forgery of the conclusions of the Inquiry Commission under pressure of Western countries