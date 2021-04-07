Director of al-Zabadani Hospital: Stable number of coronavirus cases is not indication to decline in cases curve

Director of al-Zabadani Hospital, Dr.Ali Mousa said that the stable number of recorded cases is not an indicator to a drop in coronavirus cases curve as the number of patients with similar symptoms whether in the hospitals or the specialized clinics is still large in addition to the cases being treated at home

In a statement to SANA, Mousa added that the new wave of the virus was characterized by rapid spread and severity of chest symptoms among different age groups and it was not limited to the elderly

He called for sticking to the preventive measures especially putting on face masks and social distancing