Russian MoD: 32 terrorist attacks launched from Idleb de-escalation zone on neighboring areas

The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced that terrorist organizations deployed to the de-escalation zone in Idleb have carried out 32 attacks over the past hours

 The Ministry stated in a statement on its official Facebook page that 32 attacks were launched from the lands where terrorist organizations spread, including 13 attacks in Idleb, 12 in Lattakia, 3 in Hama, and 4 in Aleppo

Last Friday, terrorist organizations deployed to the de-escalation zone in Idleb and a number of areas in its countryside carried out 30 attacks on regions and sites in the countryside of Idleb, Hama and Lattakia

