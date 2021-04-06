Component authorities seize amounts of weapons in the southern region

Component authorities seized on Tuesday amounts of weapons, including thermal rockets left behind by terrorist organizations in the southern region

SANA reporter said that while completing combing operations to secure the liberated areas in the southern region, the component authorities uncovered large amounts of weapons, ammo, and portable rockets, including thermal rockets, mortar shells, RPGs with rounds, and offensive and defensive grenades, in addition to various ammunition of light and medium weapons

The source added that the component authorities, in cooperation with locals in the southern region, have been seized recently large amounts of weapons and ammunition, some of which were hidden inside areas where terrorist organizations were positioned, and others weapons were seized during attempts of terrorist cells to gather some of its terrorists in order to target safe areas and Syrian Arab Army’s points