Worldwide coronavirus death toll exceeds two million and 872 thousand

The novel coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 2,872,114 people since its outbreak in December 2019

According to the last statistics by the American Worldometers Website, the total number of the worldwide coronavirus infections has reached up to 132,363,318, meanwhile the recoveries have amounted to 106,652,407

The US still tops the worst affected countries in terms of the infections and deaths as it has registered 569,147 deaths out of 31,482,101 infections, while Brazil comes second with 332,752 deaths out of 13,013,601 infections

India comes in the third place as it has recorded 165,577 deaths out of 12,684,477 infections