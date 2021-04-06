Syria.Millenium

Health Ministry: 122 new coronavirus cases recorded, 111 patients recover, 10 pass away

The Health Ministry announced on Monday that 122 new coronavirus cases were recorded, adding that 10 coronavirus patients recovered, and 10 others passed away

In a statement, the Ministry added that the total number of the coronavirus cases recorded in Syria has reached up to 19,526 till now, of which 13,316 have recovered, while 1,323 have passed away

The first coronavirus case was registered in Syria on March 22nd last year in a person who came abroad, while the first fatality was recorded on the 29th of the same month

