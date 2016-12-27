ص 10:10 2016/12/27

Christian denominations in Syria celebrated on Sunday Christmas and held masses and prayers in churches.

In St. George Syrian Orthodox Church in Damascus, a mass was held headed by Mar Ignatius Aphrem II Karim, Supreme Head of the Universal Syriac Orthodox Church with the participation of Bishop Armash Nalbandian, Primate of the Armenian Church of Damascus. Patriarch Aphrem delivered the Christmas sermon in which he congratulated the Syrians on Aleppo’s liberation from terrorism, considering that “this joy is marred by the absence of the bishops of Aleppo John Ibrahim and Boulos Yazigi, hoping and praying that they will return soon.” “We are celebrating Christmas in a time when beloved Syria is suffering from war, destruction, killing and displacement due to terrorist groups,” he added. “Terrorist groups would not have been able to commit all these crimes and sabotage without complicity of some neighboring countries and international powers which supported, funded and armed these groups under the pretext of freedom, democracy and respect for human rights,” Patriarch Aphrem said.

A huge mass was also held in the National Evangelical Church of Damascus headed by Rev. Peter Zaaour. In Daraa, the Christian denominations celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ the messenger of love and peace and held masses and prayers. In Izraa city, celebrations were held in Mar Elias Church and the Church choir’s children recited hymns. In Khabab town, the locals of the town lit a 14-meter-long Christmas tree and a nativity scene of 45 square meters. In Hasaka province, the Christmas sermons highlighted the values of love, tolerance and peace that Jesus Christ brought to humanity. In Lattakia, prayers and masses were held on this occasion in all the province’s churches, stressing on the need to adhere to these values in times of wars and destruction.