ص 10:10 2016/12/27

The temperature degrees will remain from 2 to 5 degrees below average as the country is affected by a weak low air pressure accompanied by a cold and wet air mass, as rain showers fall in several provinces.

The Meteorology Department expected that the skies will be partly cloudy in general and rain showers are expected to fall in different areas across the country. At night, the weather will be cold and frost is expected over the mountains while fog is expected in some of the inland areas and the wind will be variable with a low speed and the sea waves will be low in height, while on Monday there is a probability of rainfalls in the western and northern areas and the temperatures will remain below average.

Over the past 24 hours, different amounts of rainfalls were registered in different Syrian provinces as follows: 8mm in Damascus and its Countryside, 8 mm in Sweida, and 24 mm in Hasaka and 27mm in Qamishli. The expected temperatures in some of the major Syrian cities will be as follows: Damascus 12/5, Daraa 14/8, Homs 6/4, Lattakia 14/9, Aleppo 8/3, and Deir Ezzor 12/9.