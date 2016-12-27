ص 10:10 2016/12/27

Christmas mass was held at St. Elias Greek Orthodox Church in Aleppo city, presided upon by Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch and All East John X Yazigi.

In his Christmas sermon, Patriarch Yazigi said that no words can describe the feelings brimming in the hearts in these days which witnessed the great victory of Aleppo and its salvation from terrorism, saluting the people of Aleppo for their steadfastness and their commitment to their land.

Yazigi prayed to God to preserve President Bashar al-Assad, to grant the Syrian Arab Army victory, and to bless the entirety of Syria with peace and security, and he also prayed for the return of the abducted bishops Paul Yazigi and John Ibrahim who were abducted by terrorists in Aleppo countryside in 2013.

Christmas mass was also held at the Malkite Greek Cayholic Cathedral of the Dormition of Our Lady in Damascus, presided upon by Archbishop Joseph Absi. During the mass, Absi said that peace is looming in the horizon, and that Syria will become once more a paradise, affirming that reconciliation is the only way for Syria to return to security, happiness, and prosperity.

In Sweida province, Christmas services and masses were held in several churches including the Bosra, Horan, and Jabal al-Arab Greek Orthodox Archdiocese, the Jesus the King Church, the Good Shepherd Church, and the churches of Shahba, Ora, and al-Qarya. In the same context, the tallest Christmas tree in the southern area was lit in front of Unwanak resort in Sweida. Meanwhile in Hasaka city, the Syriac Orthodox Cathedral held services at the Virgin Mary Church, which includes Christmas hymns, lighting a Christmas tree, and inaugurating a nativity scene.