ص 10:10 2016/12/27

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed his country’s readiness to receive all parties involved in the talks on the crisis in Syria in the Kazakh capital of Astana and to provide all necessary conditions for that.

During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, Nazarbayev said that he spoke on Sunday the 25th of December 2016 with Turkish and Iranian counterparts, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hassan Rouhani. “They all agree, we will create all the conditions for them to work and meet.”