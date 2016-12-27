ص 10:10 2016/12/27

Russian Defense Ministry affirmed on Monday the 26th of December 2016 that there are documents confirming that terrorist organizations committed war crimes against the locals in the eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo city.

In a statement published by RT website, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov pointed out that all the war crimes committed by terrorists in Syria’s Aleppo are being carefully documented and will be made public. He added that mass graves of civilians who had been tortured and massacred by gunmen were found in the eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo city, with many corpses found with missing body parts, and most had gunshot wounds to the head. He said that streets, cars, the entrances to buildings, motorcycles and even children’s toys had been booby-trapped by terrorist organizations days before they left these neighborhoods, pointing out that the Syrian Arab Army has found during the combing operations three tanks, two cannons, two multiple rocket launchers, numerous homemade mortars, seven huge warehouses filled with ammunition and supplies.