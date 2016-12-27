ص 10:10 2016/12/27

An Army and Armed Forces unit eliminated on Monday the 26th of December 2016 more than 25 ISIS terrorists to the east of the 4th Station west of Palmyra in Homs Countryside, a military source told SANA.

The source said that this came following violent clashes with ISIS groups east of the oil-pumping station, which also resulted in injuring large numbers of terrorists and destroying their weapons and equipment. The source added that an army unit carried out a precision strike targeting a gathering of leaders of terrorist groups affiliated to Jabhat al-Nusra in the surroundings of al-Rastan city in the province’s northern countryside, killing a number of the leaders including, one nicknamed “Abu Haidar” and Sadeq al-Yousef, and injuring others.