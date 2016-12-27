ص 10:10 2016/12/27

One person was killed and material damage was caused to citizens’ houses in a attacks by the terrorists of Jaish al-Fateh with rocket shells on residential neighborhoods in al-Sqailbyia city and Jorin village in the northwestern countryside of Hama.

A medical source in Hama told SANA reporter that a person succumbed to wounds he sustained due to a rocket shell fired by terrorist organizations on al-Sqailbyia city. Earlier, a source at Hama Police Command told SANA that terrorists on Monday morning fired 10 rocket shells on residential neighborhoods in al-Sqailbyia city, 48 km to the northwest of Hama city. The source added that one person was injured in the attack which also caused material damage to the citizens’ houses and to public and private properties. Later, the source said that terrorist organizations targeted Jorin village in al-Sqailbyia area with a number of rocket shells, causing material damage to citizens’ properties.