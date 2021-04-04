Syria.Millenium

Israeli occupation forces arrest a Palestinian, southwest of Jenin

Israeli occupation troops arrested on Sunday a Palestinian, southwest of Jenin in the West Bank

Wafa News Agency mentioned that the occupation troops arrested a young man at a checkpoint near Ya’bad town in the south west of Jenin

The occupation forces continue its aggressive practices against the Palestinians through tightening the noose on them and launching daily arrest campaigns aimed at displacing them, seizing their lands and Judaizing them

