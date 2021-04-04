Israeli occupation forces arrest a Palestinian, southwest of Jenin
Israeli occupation troops arrested on Sunday a Palestinian, southwest of Jenin in the West Bank
Wafa News Agency mentioned that the occupation troops arrested a young man at a checkpoint near Ya’bad town in the south west of Jenin
The occupation forces continue its aggressive practices against the Palestinians through tightening the noose on them and launching daily arrest campaigns aimed at displacing them, seizing their lands and Judaizing them