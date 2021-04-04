Syria hands over bodies of three girls to Lebanon via Arida Border Crossing

Syria has handed over bodies of three girls who were found at the seaside of Tartous two days ago.

The hand over took place after the Lebanese Embassy in Damascus contacted with the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry and the girls’ father identified their bodies

Assistant of Tartous Police Chief, Brigadier General Wafiq Abu Dalla told journalists that all procedures have been facilitated for the father of the girls, who identified the bodies as the bodies were handed over to him and delivered to the Lebanese side at Arida Border Crossing

On the beach of Tartus, the bodies of three girls were found two days ago, who drowned in the sea