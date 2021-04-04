President al-Assad congratulates Christian denominations that follow Western calendar on Easter

President Bashar al-Assad congratulated Christian denominations that follow the Western calendar on the occasion of the glorious Easter, and wished them and all Syrians health, goodness , and peace

Presidential Affairs Minister Mansour Azzam conveyed the congratulations of President al-Assad to Patriarch of Antioch and the all the East for Melkite Greek Catholic Yousef al-Absi, Pastor of the Evangelical Church of Damascus Rev. Boutros Zaou, Syriac Catholic Archbishop of Damascus, John Jihad Battah, Father Malek Malous at the Chaldean Church in Damascus, Armenian Catholic Bishop of Damascus Jospeh Arnaouti, Archbishop of the Maronite Church Bishop Samir Nassar, Parish Priest at the Latin Monastery in Damascus Father Bahjat Karakash, and Armenian Orthodox Bishop of Damascus Armash Nalbandian

For their part, the heads of the Christian denominations thanked President al-Assad for this gesture, wishing him, his family and all Syrians health and wellness

They implored God to protect Syria, its people , and leadership, expressing their full confidence in the ability of Syria and its people to overcome the impacts of the terrorist war and the siege