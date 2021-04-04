Christian denominations that follow Western calendar in Syria celebrate Easter

Christian denominations that follow the Western calendar in Syria celebrated on Sunday Easter, (the resurrection of Jesus Christ), the Messenger of love and peace, by holding prayers and masses in the churches and places of worship, while taking all the precautionary measures related to combating the Coronavirus

In the Melkite Patriarchal Cathedral of the Dormition of Our Lady in al-Zeitoun alley in Damascus, His Beatitude Patriarch of Antioch and the whole East for Melkite Greek Catholic Yousef al-Absi presided over a mass assisted by Patriarchal Vicar Bishop Nicolas Antipa and a group of priests, while the cathedral choir performed the mass

Patriarch Al-Absi said in his speech that the testimony of the apostles in the resurrection is of great importance in the subject of faith, because it is a testimony of life, and that the Church invites us to continue bearing this testimony and to transform and renew our life and match it to the thought and morals of Jesus Christ, as happened to the apostles

“May our prayers include all people, especially those suffering from poverty and distress, and let us pray for our country so that the Coronavirus pandemic will be lifted from it….and let us pray for our citizens and those responsible for us, on top President Bashar al-Assad,” he added

At the end of his speech, Patriarch Al-Absi pleaded to God Almighty to protect Syria, its valiant army, its people and its leader, President Bashar al-Assad

Melkite Patriarchal Cathedral of the Dormition of Our Lady in Damascus