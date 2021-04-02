Al-Rahmoun discusses with Iraqi Minister of Immigration situation of refugees in both countries

Interior Minister Mohammad Khaled al-Rahmoun discussed with the Minister of Immigration and Displacement Evan Faeq Jabro situation of the Iraqis in Syria and means to provide them with necessary facilities

Al-Rahmoun affirmed that the Ministry’s keenness to offer assistance to the Iraqis in Syria, pointing out that Syria provides all facilities for the voluntary return of refugees in both countries

He added that the Syrian government granted entry visas to Iraqi businessmen to Syria, as well as allowed religious visits to Iraqis according to a specific mechanism that takes into account the numbers of arrivals and the necessary health measures in light of the Corona pandemic

For her part, Jabro stressed the importance of relations between the two brotherly countries and the Iraqi government’s willingness to cooperate with the Syrian government to facilitate the voluntary return of refugees in both countries

She added “We as the Iraqi government, appreciate the great efforts of the Syrian government and the Ministry of Interior to respond to the demands of the Iraqi community and provide them with facilities