Israeli occupation forces arrest four Palestinians in West Bank

The Israeli occupation forces arrested on Friday four Palestinians in West Bank

Wafa news agency reported that the occupation forces stormed the southern area of Hebron, Beit Ummar town in the north, and al-Walaja village, west of Bethlehem and searched the Palestinians’ homes and arrested four of them

The occupation forces continue their aggressive practices against the Palestinians by storming their cities and villages, and launching daily arrest campaigns aimed at displacing them, seizing their lands and Judaizing them