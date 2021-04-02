Syria.Millenium

More than 100 chemical and plastic companies participate in Syria Plast and ChemExpo exhibitions

With participation of more than 100 local, Arab and foreign companies, activities of the second Syrian International Exhibition for Plastic Industries (Syria Plast) and Chemical Industries Exhibition (ChemExpo), organized by Mashhadani Group for Exhibitions and Conferences, kicked off on Thursday at the Fairgrounds in Damascus

Assistant Minister of Industry, Jamal Al-Omar, said that the exhibitors represent a message to the world that the Syrian industry is steadfast and will remain despite all the difficulties and unilateral coercive Western measures imposed on Syria, pointing out that the ministry is ready to provide support to industrialists and communicate with other ministries in a way that contributes to serving the Syrian industry

Director of the exhibition organizing committee, Khalaf Mashhadani, affirmed that the exhibitions constitute an important opportunity to make agreements, understandings, partnerships and export contracts for Syrian products with hundreds of Arab businessmen, which will have a significant impact on the level of the local Syrian industry and the industry in the region as a whole

