US occupation steals new batch of wheat from Hasaka countryside, transports it to northern Iraq

The US occupation forces have transported a new batch of stolen Syrian wheat from the silos of Tal Alou in Hasaka northern countryside to northern Iraq

Local sources told SANA reporter that the US occupation forces have brought a convoy of 12 trucks laden with Syrian wheat stolen from the silos in Tal Alou in al-Ya’arubyia area in Hasaka northern countryside to northern Iraq through Simalkah border crossing

The US occupation forces continue to plunder the Syrian resources of oil and grains on a daily basis in collusion with QSD militia as they have taken out 38 trucks laden with stolen wheat from a week ago from the silos of Tal Alou to northern Iraq through the illegitimate crossings