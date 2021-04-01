Health Ministry: 134 new coronavirus cases recorded, 121 patients recover, 11 pass away

The Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that 134 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Syria, adding that 121 coronavirus patients recovered and 11 others passed away

In a statement, the Ministry noted that the total number of the coronavirus cases recorded in Syria have climbed to 18,909 until now, of which 12,731 have recovered, and 1,265 have passed away

The first coronavirus case was registered in Syria on March 22nd last year in a person who came from abroad, while the first fatality was recorded on the 29th of the same month