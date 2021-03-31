Syria.Millenium

Syria, Jordan discuss means to increase volume of trade exchange

Chairman of Jordan Chamber of Commerce, Nael al-Kabariti, has discussed with Chargé d’affaires at the Syrian Embassy in Amman, Essam Niyal, on Tuesday, means of enhancing economic and trade cooperation between Syria and Jordan, and opportunities to encourage trade exchange between them

Jordan Chamber of Commerce stated in a statement on Tuesday that during the talks, the two sides agreed on exchanging information on the most important sectors, and the available opportunities between both countries to encourage and increase the volume of trade exchange in preparation for holding a meeting between businessmen from both countries

