Syrian students in Cuba renew standing by homeland in face of conspiracies, challenges

Syrian students studying in the Cuban universities have renewed their standing by their homeland in the face of the conspiracies and challenges

In a statement on the occasion of the Syrian Student’s Day which comes to commemorate the 71st anniversary of the first founding conference of the Syrian students in 1950, the students expressed determination to continue their educational attainment in order to contribute to building their homeland and completing the process of confronting its enemies, on top the Takfiri mentality and all forms of terrorism

The statement added that in light of the continued aggression launched against the Syrian people by the United States and the Zionist entity and their allies of Western and regional regimes, this anniversary comes today to enhance our commitment to supporting our brave army, our steadfast people and our leadership

The students affirmed that they would continue working to achieve outstanding degrees in the fields of knowledge and science until returning to the homeland and contributing side by side with the rest of our people to its reconstruction