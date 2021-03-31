Syrian-Iraqi cultural talks focus on restoring antiquities stolen by terrorists

Iraqi Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, Hassan Nazim, discussed with the Syrian ambassador in Baghdad, Satam Jadaan al-Dandah, a number of cultural issues of concern to the two countries and their efforts to restore the looted and smuggled antiquities

A statement by the Iraqi Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities stated that the discussions focused on the damages caused by terrorism in the two countries, particularly in antiquities and the systematic terrorist targeting the landmarks of the ancient common history between both countries

Ambassador Al-Dandah affirmed in a statement to SANA correspondent in Baghdad that the meeting stressed the need for joint action between the two countries in the field of restoring looted and smuggled antiquities, exchanging information between the two countries and revitalizing religious tourism between them in the near future, as well as activating cooperation in the fields of art, publishing and holding exhibitions of books, art and culture between two countries