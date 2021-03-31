Russian diplomats and experts: EU is not interested in return of displaced Syrians and reconstruction

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the EU in Brussels, Vladimir Chizhov said that the EU is not interested in the return of the displaced Syrians to their homeland and the reconstruction

Chizhov said in an interview with the Russian Izvestia Newspaper that the EU is far from understanding the importance of rebuilding Syria in order to achieve long-term stability of the situation in this country and in the entire region, as it continues to impose and expand the unilateral coercive measures imposed on Syria

Chizhov pointed out that taking into consideration the EU members’ expressed readiness to provide humanitarian assistance to the Syrian citizens who need it, this approach they follow causes nothing but “our confusion” and we see in such measures from the EU another manifestation of the practice of double standards

For his part, Dmitry Polyanskiy, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN said that Russia continues to call for delivering aid through the Syrian government, but the West avoids by all means possible to deal with it and works to procrastinate in this regard

Polyansky said that Russia considers it is necessary to increase cooperation with the Syrian government to expand the humanitarian operations of the UN

In turn, Boris Dolgov, senior researcher from the Center for Arab and Islamic Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Oriental Studies affirmed that the West depends on the politicization of humanitarian aid to Syria, while there are questionable organizations such as the terrorist group “White Helmets” among the aid’s recipients