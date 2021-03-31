Czech PM: Erdogan regime one of the leading sponsors of terrorism in the world

Czech Representative in the European Parliament, Dr. Ivan David has stressed that the regime of Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan is one of the leading sponsors of terrorism in the world

David noted that Turkish regime’s intelligence services have completely trained and armed terrorists of Daesh “ISIS” and the “Muslim Brotherhood” terrorist organizations and others, and those close to the Turkish regime have dealt with Daesh organization for purchasing stolen oil from Syria and Iraq

David said in a comment posted on his Facebook page, “Turkey has transformed under Erdogan’s rule into a large prison that resembles concentration camps,” noting that the Turkish regime has the largest number of political prisoners and it prosecutes whoever criticizes it

“Despite the attacks that the Turkish regime has been launching against Syria, Iraq, Libya and against two of EU member states, namely Greece and Cyprus, the Union has not yet dared to impose sanctions on it, but it insists on dealing with this regime,” David said