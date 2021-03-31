Sabbagh stresses illegitimacy of unilateral coercive measures imposed on Syria and Venezuela

Speaker of the People’s Assembly ,Hammouda Sabbagh, affirmed the importance of enhancing parliamentary relations between Assembly and the National Assembly of Venezuela to serve interests of the two countries and peoples

Sabbagh’s remarks came during a meeting with Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Damascus, Jose Biomorgi, on Tuesday

He called for exchanging visits between parliamentarians in both countries in a way that would contribute to exchanging expertise and deepen bilateral relations, expressing appreciation for Venezuela’s stances in support of Syria in the war against terrorism

Sabbagh pointed out to the unilateral coercive economic measures imposed by the US and Western countries on Syria and Venezuela, and the illegitimacy of these measures and their flagrant violation of international conventions and norms and international humanitarian law

For his part, the Venezuelan Ambassador called for strengthening cooperation and joint coordination between his country and Syria at international forums to deal with the US dictates aimed at undermining unity, sovereignty and independence of both friendly countries

In a statement to the journalists following the meeting , the Venezuelan Ambassador said that he delivered a letter to Sabbagh from President of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Jorge Rodriguez Gomez, in the framework of strengthening ties of friendship between the two countries during which he expresses willingness of Venezuela’s government, parliament and National Assembly to continue enhancing, supporting and developing bilateral relations at all levels