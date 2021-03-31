Syria.Millenium

  Health Ministry: 137 New Coronavirus Registered, 118 Patients Recover, 7 Pass Away

Health Ministry announced on sunday that 140 new coronaviruses were registered in Syria, 115 cases recovered, 8 others passed away

The Ministry said in a statement to SANA that the number of coronavirus cases has reached up to 18,775 until now, of which 12,610 cases have recovered, while 1,254 have passed away

The first coronavirus case was reported in Syria on March 22nd last year in a person who came from abroad, while the first death was recorded on 29th of the same month

