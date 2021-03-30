President al-Assad, Mrs. Asama return to work normally after end of quarantine period

The Presidency of the Republic announced on Tuesday that President Bashar al-Assad and Mrs. Asma al-Assad returned to work normally today after the symptoms of Covid-19 had disappeared

News published by the Presidency of the Republic on Facebook, mentioned that after the end of the quarantine period, the disappearance of Covid-19 symptoms, and the negative PCR swabs that were conducted for them, President Bashar al-Assad and Mrs. Asma al-Assad returned from today to their work normally, and they wish speedy recovery for all patients

On March 8th, the Presidency of the Republic announced that President al-Assad and Mrs. Asma al-Assad are infected with the coronavirus and that they are in a good health, and stable condition