Syria.Millenium

  Health Ministry: 140 New Coronavirus Registered, 115 Patients Recover, 8 Pass Away

Health Ministry announced on monday that 140 new coronaviruses were registered in Syria, 115 cases recovered, 8 others passed away

The Ministry said in a statement to SANA that the number of coronavirus cases has reached up to 18,638 until now, of which 12,492 cases have recovered, while 1,247 have passed away

The first coronavirus case was reported in Syria on March 22nd last year in a person who came from abroad, while the first death was recorded on 29th of the same month

قد يعجبك ايضا
Syria.Millenium

Sabbagh: Some states still exploit Security Council to politicize humanitarian work…

Syria.Millenium

Israeli occupation authorities arrest freed captive Sedqi al-Maqt for hours

Syria.Millenium

A weekly flight to be run to Moscow as of April 3rd

Syria.Millenium

With participation of Syria, virtual meeting of the UN about giving priority to…